Jessica Simpson’s kids “don’t even understand” the obsession with her weight.

The 43-year-old pop star has Maxwell, 11, Ace, 10, and Birdie, 4, with her husband Eric Johnson, and Jessica has revealed that her kids can’t fathom the interest in her weight fluctuations.

Jessica Simpson – who married Eric in 2014 – told ‘Access Hollywood’: “My kids have seen me [still] being scrutinized and it’s very confusing to them because they’re like, ‘Well I don’t even understand this, why don’t they just say you look pretty, Mom? You look pretty’.

“And I’m like, ‘Honey, I wish I could explain it.’ I wish I could say, ‘For me, it has gotten better but it still remains the same and I don’t know why but it’s OK’.”

Jessica Simpson feels she’s learned to “understand” every body type, and she’s now keen to pass on her experiences to her children.

She said: “I have been every size [and] I do understand everybody, every woman, their mentality and how deserving they are of fashion and style and it’s just such a natural thing for me so I have to like I tell my kids how you feel about yourself is how you should feel.”

Last year, Jessica claimed that she’s been able to “make money off” the chatter surrounding her fluctuating weight.

The singer explained that the interest in her weight was one of the reasons she decided to launch her own fashion line, The Jessica Simpson Collection.

She told ‘Extra’: “I decided, ‘Okay, everybody is going to talk about my weight all the time, I might as well make money off of it and turn it into a business of selling clothes and acceptance’.”

