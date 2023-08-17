Jessica Chastain is eager to make a sequel to ‘A Most Violent Year’. The 46-year-old actress starred alongside Oscar Isaac and David Oyelowo in the 2014 crime-drama, and Jessica would jump at the chance to star in a sequel to the J. C. Chandor-directed film.

Speaking to the ‘Awardist’ podcast, Jessica explained: “Here’s the reality, and we’ll see if this ever happens, because this is a script I’m waiting to get written. Waiting on.”

Jessica Chastain added, “It’s a story about capitalism using this family, [it’s] the American story. J.C. has a really good … when I first met with him, he pitched me this whole idea, and I think it’s amazing, so I’m waiting. I’m just waiting to get a script.”

Jessica Chastain played the part of Anna Morales in the original movie, and the character is now ready to be “let out of her cage”.

She said: “You know she grew up in a not great situation, she’s got the gun in her purse, she’s ready, she shoots the deer, like, no problem. She’s ready to be let out of her cage.”

Jessica Chastain starred alongside Oscar in HBO’s 2021 miniseries ‘Scenes From a Marriage’.

However, the Hollywood star previously revealed that the drama series actually changed their friendship.

Jessica explained to Vanity Fair magazine: “‘Scenes From a Marriage‘ was very tough. And I love Oscar [Isaac], but the reality is, our friendship has never quite been the same.

“We’re going to be okay, but after that, I was like, I need a little bit of a breather. There was so much ‘I love you’, ‘I hate you’ in that series.”

