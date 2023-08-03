Jessica Chastain’s friendship with Oscar Isaac has “never quite been the same” since they made ‘Scenes From a Marriage’.

The two actors studied at Julliard together before going on to work on a series of movies – including ‘A Most Violent Year’, ‘Ex Machina’ and ‘Inside Llewyn Davis’ – but despite their years of closeness, the 46-year-old star admitted she needed “a little bit of a breather” from her pal after making the intense 2021 miniseries.

Jessica Chastain told America’s Vanity Fair’s ‘Little Gold Men’ series: “I mean,’ Scenes From a Marriage’ was very tough. And I love Oscar, but the reality is, our friendship has never quite been the same. We’re going to be okay, but after that, I was like, I need a little bit of a breather. There was so much I love you; I hate you in that series.”

However, Jessica Chastain – who has two children with her husband Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo – is grateful she’s able to play out emotional turmoil on screen and then go home to enjoy a “very quiet” life.

Jessica added: “But there’s so much joy in what I get to do. There’s a lot of catharsis. I feel like I have the best job in the world because I get to have these experiences. They’re so out of this world and feel like they’re mine. But then I live a very quiet life. I don’t have to have these tortured things in my life. I play them, and I experience them, and then I come home, and I live quietly and peacefully.”

The Oscar-winning actress previously admitted she worried ‘Scenes From a Marriage’ would ruin her friendship with Oscar.

Speaking in 2021, Jessica told Total Film magazine: “We’ve known each other more than half of our lives. There’s an innate trust there. But also a sense that when you know someone that well, it’s like you can read their mind. Which is so exposing. Working on ‘Scenes From a Marriage’, there were certain parts of the script that really affected me when I think about past relationships when I think about growing up or parts of being a woman. It affected me quite deeply.”

Jessica Chastain continued, “And Oscar could always see when I was off-balance from something. And when you’re acting with someone, and you want to make them laugh, and you have a history together, you know how to do it, right? And if you want to really hurt them, you know how to do it. So it was a very painful experience for us. I would come home from work and say to my husband, ‘I don’t know if I could be friends with Oscar after this’. Because it got quite brutal between us and very painful on set. We were so committed to the characters, and also because we could see into each other.”

