Jessica Alba and Cash Warren once broke up over his jealousy. Film producer Cash, 44, admitted he found it difficult to deal with the attention Jessica, 42, received from other men when they were dating and they actually split four years into their relationship.

Speaking on iHeartPodcast’s ‘Whine Down with Jana Kramer’ podcast, Cash said: “When we first started dating I was really jealous of other guys and the attention she was getting from other guys. It just wasn’t making me feel good.

“I was always a pretty confident person in my own [life], walking my own path and really happy there, and next thing you know I’m looking up and feeling jealous all the time,” Jessica Alba’s husband said.

“I was like, ‘I hate feeling like this. It doesn’t make me feel good, and I know it doesn’t make you feel good.’ And we broke up four years into our relationship. We broke up. It was the jealousy. I was turning into an a******, and so we broke up.”

However, Cash revealed he spent some time working on himself while they were apart and promised himself he would find “a more productive way” to deal with his emotions if they ever got back together.

Cash and Jessica Alba have three children – son Hayes, five, and daughters Haven, 12, and Honor, 15 – together and since they got back together after their split, he has always tried to support her career.

He said: “If anything, when we got together I was like, ‘Don’t make sacrifices. Pursue your passions, pursue your careers, don’t make sacrifices because you feel bad for leaving the kids for this week or that week’ Eventually they’ll grow up and they’ll forget the fact that you were gone for these three days or these five days.

“I’ve tried to be a good teammate in that regard. I’m not interested in the spotlight. I’m not a star, I’m not a celeb, I’m not an actor, I’ve never tried to be an actor. I high-five her, let her do her thing, and I’ve gotten more comfortable with it over the years.”

