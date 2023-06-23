Jensen Ackles is up for playing Batman but joked Pedro Pascal would beat him to the role.

The ‘Supernatural’ actor has addressed rumours he is being lined up to become the new Bruce Wayne and his Caped Crusader alter ego in ‘The Brave and the Bold’ as DC Studios bosses James Gunn and Peter Safran take their on-screen universe in a new direction.

Speaking at the Jus In Bello Convention in Italy, Jensen Ackles said, “Uh, I don’t know. Even if I knew, I wouldn’t tell you.”

Jensen Ackles continued, “I mean, could I do it? Sure. Would I want to do it? Yes. Will I be mad when Pedro Pascal gets it? Yeah. God bless you, Pedro. You just keep killing it, buddy. Let me know when you pass on something.”

He insisted no discussions are going on amid the continuing Writers Guild of America strike.

He explained, “Look, right now nobody’s talking about anything. There’s a strike going on in the entertainment industry, and until that gets solved, nobody is having conversations about anything.”

However, he joked that the decision to play Batman would be an absolute no-brainer if the offer did come in.

Jensen Ackles quipped, “Would I entertain the idea of playing my favourite superhero of all time? Nah, I’m good. It seems like a lot of work, you know. You gotta put in a bat suit and be a superhero. I would love it. Sign me up.”

‘The Brave and the Bold’ will be helmed by ‘The Flash‘ director Andy Muschietti.

In a statement, Gunn and Safran said, “We saw ‘The Flash’ even before taking the reins at DC Studios and knew we were in the hands of not only a visionary director but a massive DC fan. It’s a magnificent film – funny, emotional, thrilling – and Andy’s affinity and passion for these characters and this world just resonates through every frame. So, when it came time to find a director for ‘The Brave and the Bold’, there was really only one choice. Luckily, Andy said yes… We couldn’t have better or more inspiring partners as we embark on this thrilling new adventure in the DCU.”

