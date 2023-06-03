Jennifer Lopez' 'Unstoppable' Ironically Gets Stopped! Hollywood Writers' Strike Postponed The Project

Production has halted on Jennifer Lopez’s new movie ‘Unstoppable’.

The 53-year-old is starring in the new sports drama, which is produced by her husband Ben Affleck, 50, but shooting has stopped indefinitely amid the Hollywood Writers Strike, according to Deadline.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Jennifer Lopez led-movie was filming in Los Angeles earlier this week when it was disrupted by picketing strikers.

The Jennifer Lopez led-movie will tell the true story of Anthony Robles, a three-time All-American athlete born with one leg who won a national championship at Arizona State University.

Ben’s production company Artists Equity, which he co-founded with close friend Matt Damon, is producing ‘Unstoppable’. William Goldberg – who has edited a number of movies for Affleck – is making his debut as a director on the film.

‘Unstoppable’ is the first collaboration between Jennifer Lopez and Ben following their wedding last year but she previously made an impact on his movie ‘Air’ – which chronicles Nike’s relationship with basketball icon Michael Jordan.

‘The Tender Bar’ star told The Hollywood Reporter: “I started writing and working with Matt, and Jen gave me some great lines too.

“Oh my God, she’s brilliant. She is incredibly knowledgeable about the way fashion evolves through the culture as a confluence of music, sports, entertainment and dance.

“She helped me in talking about the way in which a part of the reason why Jordans (the shoes) were so meaningful is because culture and style in America is 90 per cent driven by black culture. Black culture has historically pioneered music, dance, fashion, and it’s then been stolen, appropriated, remarketed as Elvis or whatever.”

Ben Affleck continued: “And in this case, (Nike) a white-run corporate entity, was starting to do business with African-American athletes in an identity affiliation sales thing.

“They were really taking value from what Michael Jordan represents and who he is. I don’t think the meaning can be overstated. They’re going to switch from, ‘Hey, guys, we are a nice shoe,’ to ‘If Mike has it, you want it.'”

Must Read: Taylor Swift Shatters History As Eras Tour Collects $591 Million But Her Income Slightly Larger Than Reputation Tour ($345 Million) Boosting Her Net Worth To New Heights!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News