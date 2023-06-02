Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have bought a home in Beverly Hills for $60 million.

The 53-year-old star and Ben, 50, have spent an eye-watering sum of money on the 46,000 square-foot mansion, according to TMZ.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck – who tied the knot in 2022 – actually acquired the spectacular property for $15 million less than the asking price.

The mansion – which is known as the Wallingford estate – boasts as many as 12 bedrooms and 24 bathrooms.

The property also features a 12-car garage, a 5,000 square-foot guest penthouse and a two-bedroom guard house.

What’s more, the mansion has a sports lounge, a gym and a bar.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s new home was first listed on the market back in 2018, when the owners priced it at $135 million. However, the property was re-listed again earlier this year, and it’s now been sold for well below the asking price.

Meanwhile, Ben recently joked that Jennifer looks like she’s “20 years old”.

The movie star revealed that his wife’s exceptional “work ethic” is one of the keys to her youthful appearance.

Ben said on ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’: “She works out. I mean, I work out, too. But I don’t magically appear to be 20 years old, you know what I mean?

“There’s no taking away the work ethic. The work ethic is real, the discipline is very real. But also the superhuman thing is real. She’s the most gorgeous woman in the world, she looks spectacular.”

Despite this, Ben Affleck revealed that Jennifer Lopez still has a fairly relaxed approach to her diet.

The actor – who first dated Jennifer in the early 2000s – said: “Jennifer just eats whatever she wants.

“Whatever she wants. Pizza, cookies, ice cream. Everything.”

