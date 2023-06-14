Jennifer Lawrence cringes at her old interviews.

The 32-year-old actress shot to fame in her late teens with roles in The Burning Plain and Winter’s Bone before achieving global success with her role as as Katniss Everdeen in The Hunger Games in 2012 but explained that she would love to “carve out” some of her early times on camera.

Asked if she had any “uncool” moments, Jennifer Lawrence told ExtraTV: “Yeah, I mean, like, how much time do we have? How many decades do you want? Probably the ones that I was on camera for, early 20s. If I could just carve out any interviews from when I was like 21, just like [erase] them like, boop!”

Despite this, the Academy Award-winning star recently admitted that she would be “totally” up to reprise the role that made her into one of the world’s highest-paid actresses.

Asked about the possibility during a Zoom interview with Variety, Jennifer Lawrence said: “Oh, my God – totally! If Katniss ever could ever come back into my life, 100 percent.

“My producing partner just clutched her heart.”

In November, a prequel movie, ‘The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes’, will be released but Jennifer is not part of the cast.

But Jennifer Lawrence can next be seen in coming-of-age sex comedy No Hard Feelings as a 32-year-old Uber driver who is hired by a wealthy couple to seduce their 19-year-old son to help him gain confidence before heading off to college in exchange for a car.

And when her younger co-star, 21-year-old Andrew Barth Feldman was asked if he remembered seeing Jennifer in The Hunger Games for the first time, she joked: “You probably weren’t even born.”

