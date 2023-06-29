Jennifer Garner admits having a bob haircut is only “fun” on the day it’s cut. The ’13 Going on 30′ star has decided to grow out her sleek bob because she’s not a fan of having to style it all the time.

She told People: “Short hair is fun the day it’s cut. Then you have to actually do it. With long hair, you can just stick it in a bun on top of your head.”

Jennifer Garner also revealed her skincare secret for reducing wrinkles and getting more bounce. The 51-year-old actress spilled, “Hydration is everything. In skincare, the triangle is hyaluronic acid, SPF and retinol. You need all three.”

Jennifer Garner continued, “SPF is what holds the ship together, retinol is telling your skin to keep growing new skin cells, and hyaluronic acid binds moisture to it, so there are fewer wrinkles and more bounce.”

Jennifer previously said sunscreen is a “non-negotiable” part of her skincare regime.

The actress – who has Violet (17), Seraphina (14), and Samuel (11) – is diligent about using sun protection every day and actively encourages others to get serious about wearing SPF daily to prevent skin cancer and other damage to their skin.

Speaking to the outlet in 2021, Jennifer Garner said, “I really believe that putting it on has to be like brushing your teeth. Skin cancer is preventable — all you have to do is get serious about protecting yourself from the sun. I tell people, ‘Nothing looks better in your 50s than sunscreen in your 20s.’ It’s really worth it to go the extra mile. And my tricks for that is that you should just have a wardrobe of sunscreen possibilities everywhere you turn. I have one right by my bathroom, one right by my kids’ bathrooms, there’s a whole pile next to the back door.”

The ‘Yes Day’ star is also adamant about teaching her kids the importance of protecting their skin from the sun’s harsh rays and has developed a strict routine to ensure they are protected.

Jennifer Garner explained, “People say to me, ‘My gosh, I have the hardest time, my kid does not want to put on sunscreen.’ But you just can’t let that be an option. They know I will take them out and spray them down. You can’t give in.”

What’s more, Jennifer is happy to let her children experiment with her makeup as she wants them to learn how to express themselves. She added: “I think kids their age are going to do what they’re going to do, whether you let them or not. I’m happy for them to experiment with makeup, but some of my brushes are off-limits! I don’t have a problem with that as long as their sense of self is strong. However they want to express that is up to them, and it’s great.”

