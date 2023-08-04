Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez held a lavish engagement party with a select group of friends aboard the billionaire’s $500 million superyacht on Wednesday (02.08.23).

The Amazon founder, 59, and his 53-year-old media personality wife-to-be were joined by Microsoft founder Bill Gates and his partner Paula Hurd, Wendi Murdoch – the ex-wife of media mogul Rupert Murdoch – and socialite Fabiola Beracasa Beckman for the “intimate” affair aboard the Bezos’ beloved Kora in the breathtaking Positano, Italy, according to Page Six.

Last week, Jeff and Lauren sailed around Capri in the luxury vessel – which features a sculpture on the bow that looks like his partner.

Jeff Bezos proposed to the former broadcaster aboard Kora off the coast of Cannes in May.

The loved-up pair were sailing around the Mediterranean on the superyacht and Lauren was seen with a dazzling diamond ring on her wedding ring finger as they docked in Cannes and packed on the PDA.

A source told the New York Post’s Page Six column at the time: “They were all over each other. I mean, they’re always affectionate, but they could not keep their hands off each other.”

Another said: “They were telling everyone they were engaged, they were so excited, they are completely in love.”

A source speculated about their wedding: “I can’t imagine it will be quiet — I think it will be a Who’s Who of people.”

The former president and CEO of Amazon and Lauren have been dating since 2019, but first met in 2016, while she was still married to Patrick Whitesell, who introduced the pair, and the business magnate was with the mother of his four children, MacKenzie Scott Tuttle.

Lauren Sánchez previously gave an insight into their romance and gushed that he has a “goofy” sense of humour.

The former reporter admitted it is always easy to find her partner if they get separated at parties because of his distinctive laugh and she’s always found him “really funny”.

She told the Wall Street Journal: “He’s really funny. He makes me laugh all the time. He can be goofy.

“When I first heard his laugh, I was like, ‘Whoa! What is that?’ Now I love it. And if I’m at a party and we get separated, all I have to do is wait a second and he laughs and it’s like, he’s over there.”

But it isn’t often the couple do get separated because Lauren admitted she and the businessman are “together all the time”.

She said: “We love to be together and we love to work together. We fly together. We work out together. We’re together all the time.”

Last November, the couple revealed Jeff Bezos plans to donate a significant portion of his $124 billion fortune to various charitable initiatives and Lauren is proud of his efforts.

She said: “Jeff has always told me, since I’ve known him, that he’s going to give the majority of his money to philanthropy.”

