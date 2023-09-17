Jeannie Mai gushed she was “honoured” to be with Jeezy – nine days before the rapper filed for divorce.

According to court documents obtained by The Atlanta Journal Constitution on Thursday (14.09.23), the 45-year-old ‘Put On’ rapper – real name Jay Jenkins – said he and TV host Jeannie, 44, are separated.

But just over a week earlier, she said in an Instagram post about how her now-estranged husband’s memoir ‘Adversity for Sale’ had become a hit: “Today I celebrate a remarkable milestone achieved by my husband, @jeezy, whose memoir ‘Adversity for Sale’ has soared to the New York Times bestsellers list.” The caption was alongside a video of herself praying with their 20-month-old daughter Monaco, and she added about Jeezy: “Your story has always been an inspiration to me, but seeing it in print has left me even more in awe of your strength and wisdom.

“You invited us into the most intimate corners of your life, where pain and triumph coexist.”

She also praised Jeezy for his “storytelling” skills and said she was “endlessly grateful” for his “voice in this world” – adding: “Honoured to walk beside you my love.”

Jeezy has stunned fans by filing for divorce from Jeannie after more than two years of marriage to the presenter.

He is also said to be seeking joint custody of his and Jeannie’s girl Monaco, and Page Six said it is understood the pair have a prenuptial agreement in place.

The former couple tied the knot at their home in Atlanta on 27 March 2021, after three years of dating.

Due to the Covid pandemic their guests had to be tested two days before.

Jeannie told Vogue at the time: “We were really looking forward to having all of our friends and family there to celebrate.

“But we had to change all of our wedding plans due to Covid.

“After Jeezy’s mother unexpectedly passed, we quickly learned that life is too short.

“And at the end of the day, Jeezy and I really just wanted to become husband and wife. So we decided to turn our original wedding into a minimony, where we exchanged our vows in front of our immediate family and a few close friends.”

Jeezy and Jeannie did not introduce their girl Monaco to the world until five months after her birth in January 2022.

Jeannie confirmed her arrival on her YouTube channel in June last year, saying: “(This) might be the most exciting episode I’ve ever had here on ‘Hello Hunnay’.

It’s time to share the most amazing, exciting, newest member of the ‘Hello Hunnay’ family.

“You’re going to meet someone very, very special in my life. Somebody new, somebody shiny, somebody who smells so good, like, five months old good.”

Jeannie was previously wed to actor Freddy Harteis, 47, for a decade, with the pair splitting partly because he didn’t want to have children.

Jeezy is a dad to three other children along with Monaco.

