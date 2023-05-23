Janelle Monae announced in 2018 that she identifies as pansexual – meaning that she is attracted to people regardless of their gender – and while she is currently thought to be single, little is known about her love life and has an “agreement” with herself that she will keep it out of the public eye.

In an interview the singer said: “I have a policy and agreement with myself — that is a part of my life that I want to keep private. I can talk about my identity, I can talk about my sexuality. I can talk about all things Janelle Monáe without having to go into detail. You know what I mean? It’s not necessary!”

However, the Grammy award-winning songstress – who has previously claimed to have been in polyamorous relationships – is due to release her new album ‘The Age of Pleasure’ in June.

Janelle Monae album features music inspired by the unconventional relationship arrangement and went on explain she hopes the record enables her fans to “feel” as if they were with her in that moment as she insisted that her “own journey” has “nothing to do” with the art she produces.

Janelle Monae added: “I’ll say this. My hope is that people can feel what I was experiencing versus me telling them details about it. I was just like, ‘I want people to feel like they were there with me.’ Whatever that feels like for them, I want them to have that moment.

“You cannot project onto artists. You have to understand that experiences will be had and people will change and evolve and not be the person you look up to. As much as you love and care about me, I’m on my own journey that has nothing to do with music, has nothing to do with art.”

Janelle Monae is an American singer, rapper and actor. She has received eight Grammy Award nominations.

