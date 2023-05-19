Jamie Lynn Spears has given fans “102 reasons to be excited” as she teases the ‘Zoey 101’ reunion movie.

The 32-year-old actress is the younger sister of pop legend Britney Spears, 41, but began to carve out a career in her own right when she took on the title role of the mid-2000s comedy-drama series ‘Zoey 101’ – which followed the ups and downs of a group of friends at a Californian boarding school – and took to social media on Tuesday (18.05.23) to share an update on the upcoming Paramount+ movie.

Jamie Lynn Spears wrote on Instagram: “Giving you 102 reasons to be excited for summer!”

The former Nickelodeon star will be joined by her co-stars from the classic series, including the likes of Matthew Underwood and Erin Sanders, who starred as unlikely couple Logan Reese and Quinn Pensky, and Sean Flynn will return as Zoey’s best-friend-turned-boyfriend Chase Matthews.

A synopsis read: “Over a decade after the iconic series ended, Zoey Brooks is still trying to figure out life and love, this time in her 20s. The Pacific Coast Academy (PCA) gang returns to Malibu for an over-the-top wedding turned high school reunion for the books.”

Alongside a series of snaps, Jamie Lynn Spears wrote on Instagram: “Bittersweet feels. I truly love all of these humans. The NEW ERA of ZOEY would not exist without each and every person doing their part to create this magical experience, including our amazing fans. gonna need wayyyy more then 10 photos to include all of these wonderful people tho.”

Jamie Lynn Spears – who is married to businessman Jamie Watson, 39, and has four-year-old daughter Ivey with him as well as Maddie, 14, with ex-boyfriend Casey Aldridge – was seen in her photos walking down the steps of the set with her youngest daughter accompanied by her mother Lynne whilst the other snaps depicting the set and backstage selfies.

At the time, Jamie Lynn Spears said in a statement: “I’m beyond thrilled to be back alongside my PCA family and continue the story of Zoey and all the characters fans know and love.”

‘Zoey 102’ will stream later this year.

