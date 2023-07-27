Jamie Lynn Spears took “responsibility” for her teenage pregnancy and put herself on a “strict budget” for 10 years.

The younger sister of pop icon Britney wanted to lead as “normal” a life as possible away from the spotlight after giving birth to daughter Maddie – whose father is her ex Casey Aldridge – when she was 15 in 2008.

And Jamie Lynn Spears has revealed she didn’t even have a cell phone and focused on being a mom for the first decade of her little girl’s life and tried to avoid reading things about her and her family.

Speaking on Hannah Brown‘s ‘Better Tomorrow’ podcast, Jamie Lynn Spears shared: “I was like, ‘No one call me,’ [and] I put myself on a budget. I had a budget for, like, 10 years that I lived very strictly by and I just wanted to be normal, and I just really wanted to be away [from the spotlight].”

She continued: “I think being in a small town and going into a store [where the cashier] who’s checking you out doesn’t care about who you are, what you’re doing or who’s taking your picture, she’s trying to get home to her kids.

“Interacting with people like that on a daily basis makes you have a much different outlook whenever a newspaper writes a bad headline about you that’s not true. Like, you know what, that doesn’t matter. These are the people that matter.”

And despite feeling like “the whole world” was against her pregnancy became public, the ‘Zoey 101’ star says becoming a mother at a young age “made sense to her”.

Jamie Lynn Spears added that she “took responsibility for the way that made sense for me. That doesn’t make sense to everyone else, but it made sense for me and the whole world came down and told me I was the worst human alive for doing so and that every young girl who ever watched my show was going to be ruined because of me and my personal responsibility.”

Jamie Lynn also has Ivey, five, with husband Jamie Watson, and both daughters just appeared in the reboot film ‘Zoey 102’.

The actress starred in the hit teen drama from 2005 to 2008, and it’s been given a new lease of life with a film version called ‘Zoey 102’ which features guest appearances from the youngsters.

Jamie Lynn Spears recently gushed to ETOnline: “Having my two girls be a part of this film and get to make their little debut cameo, if you will, it was so special because they got to do it together … Just seeing those two worlds collide, it was a really proud moment for me as a mom.

“[Maddie] told me she liked what she saw – the set and saw the production and what it was. She was like: ‘Mom, I can’t believe that, like, they’re all here because this is the movie that you’ve created.’ And that made me feel really proud as a mom that she recognised that and saw you can do big things. It doesn’t matter. And seeing her be a part of it was just, it was really a special moment.”

