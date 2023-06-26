Jamie Lee Curtis “knew” she would join the cast of ‘The Bear’ after watching the first episode.

The 64-year-old actress stars in season two of the Hulu comedy-drama series, and Jamie has revealed that she always imagined being part of the cast.

Jamie Lee Curtis – who plays the mother of Carmen, Sugar and Mikey Berzatto – wrote on Instagram: “The center of the brilliant masterpiece that is commonly referred to as @thebearfx is the story of a family secrets and the concentric circles of rage and trauma and grief and humor that revolve around, Carmen, Sugar, and Michael Berzatto. When I saw the first episode of the first show, last summer and Sugar asks Carmen if he had spoken to their mother, in that second I knew that I would play her. Don’t ask me how. I just knew. (sic)”

Jamie Lee Curtis describes her part in the show as the “role of a lifetime”.

The veteran actress also thanked Christopher Storer, the series creator, for giving her the opportunity to appear on the show.

Jamie Lee Curtis Instagram post continued: “A year later, after the wild success of the brilliant 1st season, Chris Storer offered me the role of a lifetime. There’s not a person alive who won’t relate to what it feels like to be around someone like Donna Berzatto. I certainly have my own experiences. That’s what makes the show so magnificent. We can relate and commiserate and celebrate all of our communal survival in this thing called…. life. Thank you Chris @chrisstorer and the ENTIRE BEAR family of creative human beings and scene partners for allowing me in to let it rip! #thebear (sic)”

