Jamie Foxx went to “hell and back” during his recent health scare.

The 55-year-old Hollywood star has maintained a low profile since being rushed to hospital with an undisclosed medical issue back in April but he recently took to Instagram to share a video update and reveal that while he is recovering, there was a time when he didn’t know if he “was going to make it through”.

Jamie Foxx said on Instagram: “I went through something I never thought I would go through. I know a lot of people [were] waiting or wanting to hear an update, but to be honest with you, I didn’t want you to see me like that man.

“I want you to see me laughing, having a good time, partying, cracking a joke, doing a movie [or] television show. I didn’t want you to see me with tubes running out of me and trying to figure out if I was going to make it through.”

Jamie praised his daughter Corinne and his sister Deidra Dixon for saving his life and maintaining a tight circle around him as he battled ill health.

He said: “I cannot tell you how great it feels to have your family kick in in such a way — and y’all know they kept it airtight, they didn’t let nothin’ out. They protected me. And that’s what I hope everyone could have in the moments like these.”

Jamie Foxx also took the time to deny speculation about the extent of his medical issues.

He said: “Now, you know, by being quiet sometimes things get out of hand. People saying what I got, some people said I was blind, but as you can see … the eyes are working just fine. Said I’m paralyzed — I’m not paralyzed.

“But I did go through… I went to hell and back. And my road to recovery had some potholes as well. But I’m coming back. And I’m able to work.”

Jamie Foxx then became emotional in the video, saying: “Man, I know they talk about people crying on videos… but I’m not gonna do a take two. It is what it is. If you see me out from now on and every once and a while I just burst into tears, it’s because it’s been tough, man. I’ve been sick, man. But now, I’ve got my legs under me, so you’re gonna see me out.

“But like I said, I just want you to remember me for the jokes that I crack, the movies that I make — some of them good, some of them ain’t (I think I’ve got a good one out), and songs that I sing. … I’m here on earth because of some great people. I’m here on earth because of God, man. ‘I’m on way back.”

The Amazing Spider-Man star captioned the video: “Thank u a billion to everybody… been a long road but all the prayers great people and God got me through.”

