Heartbroken Jamie Foxx has shared his pain over the death of his sister DeOndra Dixon on what would have been her 39th birthday.

The ‘Baby Driver’ star remembered his sibling by sharing an emotional message on Instagram on Wednesday (06.09.23) three years after DeOndra passed away – insisting he still misses her every day.

Alongside a picture of the pair together, Jamie wrote: “Miss u … I wish you were here I know you’re in heaven, cracking everybody up with your jokes.”

He also added a video of a touching tribute which had been set up in memory of his sister in front of a large house with a fountain. It featured large pink and blue letters which spelt out the message: “Fly High Butterfly DeOndra.”

Jamie – who was 16 when his sister was born – was left devastated by her death in October, 2020 and revealed his heart was “shattered” by the tragedy.

In a statement shared three years ago, Jamie wrote: “My heart is shattered into a million pieces … my beautiful loving sister Deondra has transitioned … I say transitioned because she will always be alive … anyone who knew my sis … knew that she was a bright light …”

DeOndra had Down Syndrome and became an Ambassador for the Global Down Syndrome Foundation in 2011. Jamie previously spoke about his sister to People revealing he adored her from the moment she was born. He said: “We weren’t trippin’ on the fact that she had Down syndrome. We were trippin’ on the fact that she was cute. She was this little chocolate ball …

“One thing people may not understand is that the person with special needs, the love that they give you is unfiltered. There is nothing in the way of them loving you and there is nothing in the way of them being upset with you either.”

