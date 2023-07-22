Jamie Foxx appeared in good health during a recent trip to Las Vegas. The Hollywood star was hospitalised with an undisclosed medical issue back in April – but he recently appeared in Sin City to work on a campaign with BetMGM, a sports betting company connected with MGM Resorts, and Jamie seemed to be in good health.

A source told PEOPLE: “Jamie was putting in really long days and was spot on. It was like nothing happened. You would have never known [he had a health issue].”

Jamie Foxx, 55, is set to star in BetMGM’s upcoming commercials, and he recently took to social media to post about his time in Las Vegas.

He wrote on Instagram: “Thankful for my @betmgm family and a great few nights in Vegas. We got BIG things coming soon. (sic)”

Jamie posted on Instagram after an insider revealed that Jamie is now “getting back to being himself”.

A source told ‘Entertainment Tonight’: “He has been talking to people about his work projects and looking forward to the future. He feels grateful that his recovery has been going well.”

In April, Jamie‘s daughter Corinne announced that her dad was suffering from a medical complication.

In a statement written on behalf of her family, Corinne explained: “We wanted to share that my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday.

“Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time.”

Jamie suffered the issue while he was working on the Netflix movie ‘Back in Action’, which also stars Cameron Diaz and Glenn Close.

