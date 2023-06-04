James Tupper and his son Atlas have been “taking care of each other” since Anne Heche’s death.

The 57-year-old actor discussed how he and Atlas, 14, are coping following the passing of his former partner – who died aged 53 last August due to injuries sustained when she crashed her car into a house in Los Angeles.

Speaking to People at the 30th annual Race to Erase MS Gala on Friday (02.06.23), James Tupper: “We’re taking care of each other and taking it one day at a time.

“We’ve got a lot of great support and family around us, and it doesn’t help.”

The ‘Big Little Lies’ star added: “We still miss her, we miss her every day, love her.”

James previously said he was prioritising Atlas’ welfare due to the traumatic nature of his mother’s death.

He told People in January: “I want to say that I’m doing great, but it’s been a very, very difficult time. A very big transition and spending time with my boy and looking after him, that’s basically been my whole focus.

“It’s very difficult when you lose a parent like that. Your whole world switches inside out, and I think kids experience trauma in a way that adults don’t.

“Adults have a context to put it in, but kids do not. You want to bury it, you want to forget about it and move past it.”

James Tupper explained how he is able to relate to his son’s situation as he also lost his mother at an early age.

He said: “I happened to have lost my mom, too, when I was very, very young. So I kind of understand what he’s going through.”

