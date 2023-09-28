Pierce Brosnan marked his wife Keely Shaye Smith’s 60th birthday by showering her with 60 red roses.

The James Bond star, 70, celebrated his 22nd wedding anniversary with actress Keely, 60, last month and on Tuesday (26.09.23) paid tribute to her again with the massive bouquet of flowers.

Alongside a picture of him with his arm around Keely, Pierce Brosnan said in a caption: “Sixty roses for my brown eyed girl on her 60th birthday.

“Forever happy and blessed was I to be sitting there when you walked around the corner early one morning in Cabo San Lucas @keelyshayebrosnan,” Pierce Brosnan added.

Keely marked their anniversary in August by sharing a post on Instagram of the pair’s nuptials in Ireland.

She said on August 5 on the site: “Happy Anniversary @piercebrosnanofficial. Thank you for always being up for this adventure called life.”

Keely also included in her caption their wedding date, as well as 8 April, 1994 – the day they met.

She also marked Pierce’s 70th birthday in May with a photo of the star actor standing in front of a flower-filled field, captioning it: “Happy Birthday my darling @piercebrosnanofficial. Wishing you a blessed, bountiful and adventurous new trip around the sun.

“It’s not how old you are… it’s how bold you are in life. I love you with all my heart.”

After marrying in 2001, the couple had two children – Dylan, 26, and 22-year-old Paris.

Pierce Brosnan is also a dad to three children he shared with his first wife, Australian actress Cassandra Harris, who died from cancer aged 43 in 1991.

Dylan told GQ in 2022 about his dad: “I always thought he had a lot of friends, growing up because people would come up to him in the street, and… he (would) talk to everyone for a really long time.”

He added about his idyllic childhood: “(We were) a bunch of kids running around a forest, looking for something to do, riding bicycles down the street, going to caves and swimming and surfing and stuff.”

Must Read: When Miley Cyrus Said, “America Is Actually Fine With T*ts, It’s N*pples They Don’t Like” While Showing Off Her B**bs In Public With Only Pink Heart Pasties Covering Her Assets

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News