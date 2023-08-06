James Arthur Feels "Very Grounded" Since Becoming A Dad: "For Most Of My Life I've Been A Lone Wolf..."

James Arthur feels “very grounded” since becoming a dad.

The 34-year-old singer welcomed daughter Emily with his girlfriend Jessica Grist in November 2022 and reflected that since the onset of fatherhood, he has felt more “calm” and believes he is “nowhere near as important” as his little girl.

James Arthur told Best Magazine: “Emily is incredible. There are no words to describe how I feel about her. She has been so good for me, mentally, I think. She’s become my anchor. For most of my life I have been a lone wolf on this selfish endeavour, with a chip on my shoulder, trying to be successful in spite of my difficult beginnings. The moment Emily was born, an immediate sense of calmness came over me and I thought, I am nowhere near as important as this little baby who I now have to be a father to. I feel very grounded. She is the most beautiful thing you can imagine.”

The ‘Impossible’ hitmaker – who shot to fame as the winner of ‘The X Factor’ in 2013 – went on to explain that even though he had become “obsessed” with achieving success in the past, he has now realised what the “real point” of everything is now that he is a dad.

James Arthur said: “I feel like I just grew up overnight. People often say I’m emotionally intelligent, but I failed to lock into what the real point of all this was. I had an unhealthy obsession with just wanting to be recognised for my music. Now I’ve got Emily, my whole motivation has changed.

“Having Emily has made everything right in the universe again, I suppose. I’m really pleased for Jess, she’s an incredible mother – she has taken to it like a duck to water, which is lovely to see.”

