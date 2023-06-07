Jake Paul is to make his feature film debut in a combat sports drama.

The 26-year-old star is teaming up with Mandalay Pictures and Wonder Street for the movie that will see him play a small-town youth who rises to global fame through combat sports.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The story echoes Jake’s own life as he used his fame as a social media personality to enter the world of professional boxing and has co-founded the promotion company Most Valuable Promotions.

Paul described the film as “just the beginning of an exciting new chapter in my career”.

The controversial YouTuber-turned-boxer said: “I’m thrilled to be partnering with Mandalay Pictures and Wonder Street on my first feature film project.

“Both companies have proven track records of producing high-quality content that resonates with audiences, and I couldn’t be more excited to work with such talented and experienced teams.

“As someone who has always believed in pushing boundaries and taking risks, I can’t wait to bring this unique story and my brand to the big screen.”

The movie will be produced by Mandalay’s David Zelon and Wonder Street’s Craig Baumgarten with Paul involved as an executive producer.

Zelon said: “Jake continues to make an indelible imprint on today’s youth with his exuberance and business savvy. He is the blueprint of the new breed of entrepreneur, using social media as a platform to bring his brand to global audiences.

“Like many other superstar content creators, Jake cracked the code to attract an audience that generates hundreds of millions of dollars of revenue while also delivering his story in a way that connects directly with audiences of all ages.”

Paul has amassed more than 70 million followers across digital platforms and also had a role in the Disney Channel series ‘Bizaardvark’.

He began his boxing career in 2018 and has won six out of his seven fights so far – although he did suffer defeat to bitter rival Tommy Fury earlier this year.

Must Read: Sebastian Stan aka Marvel’s Bucky Barnes Once Cracked A Dirty Joke About His Metal Arm Having A Lot Of ‘Lube’, Leaving Chris Evans & Anthony Mackie In Splits: “Well I Gotta Get In There”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News