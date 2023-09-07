Roxy Horner and Jack Whitehall have welcomed their first child.

The 32-year-old model gave birth to a baby girl at the Lindo Wing at St Mary’s in London this week, according to MailOnline.

35-year-old comedian Jack was spotted leaving the hospital with the newborn and Roxy on Tuesday (09.05.23).

Back in June, Roxy revealed that she was not “nervous” at all about giving birth.

She said: “I have always wanted a baby and a family so it’s always been on the cards.”

Roxy was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes after she collapsed at the BRIT Awards in 2021 while Jack was hosting the event, and she now wears an electronic device that monitors her blood glucose level.

And she wants fellow sufferers to know they can still safely become mums if they have the condition.

Sharing her symptoms, she previously told Women’s Health UK: “I found out in May 2021, just before my 30th birthday.

“It was such a shock, because I didn’t really know what diabetes even was, and I had only really heard of people with Type 2.

“I had felt unwell for quite a while, but it got significantly worse just before May.

“I was drinking four to eight litres of water a day, it was insane. I basically had a bucket of water next to my bed, and I was just drinking it all!”

Roxy said: “I just really want other women to know that it is possible to have a healthy baby and we can have a healthy pregnancy.

“I think there’s still this hangover from years ago when we didn’t have all the medication you have nowadays and they used to almost say, ‘You can’t have children, you’ve got Type 1 diabetes’ – but now it’s totally fine.”

She added about preparing for her baby’s arrival: “I’ve been really lucky, I’ve got a family of women who love to knit and my mum has knitted me all these beautiful little cardigans and outfits.

“I’ve not actually bought any clothes, because I’ve got so many knitted ones! “We need to get cracking with the baby’s room, and we’re gonna have a little week away somewhere when Jack comes off tour in July, I’d quite like to go to Cornwall.”

