ITV have axed ‘Starstruck’.

Host Olly Murs and judges Adam Lambert, Shania Twain, Beverley Knight and Jason Manford have reportedly been told there won’t be a third series of the musical competition – a reboot of classic programme ‘Stars in Their Eyes’, which saw contestants impersonate famous singers – as the network are keen to try out another talent show in the hope of attracting higher ratings.

A source told the Daily Star Sunday newspaper: “There were plans to film a new series this autumn and air it in 2024, but they have now been scrapped.

“The top bosses want to try a different show and see how it goes.

“Starstruck was popular, but it wasn’t as big as shows like ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ and ‘The Masked Singer’, so it was always at risk of being sidelined for something else.”

However, there is a possibility that ITV could bring back the format in 2025.

This year’s Starstruck saw teacher Abbie Edwards scoop a £50,000 cash prize after being named the winning Adele impersonator and going on to beat off fellow hopefuls performing in the final as Sam Smith, Meat Loaf, Ed Sheeran, Beyoncé, Frank Sinatra and Sam Cooke.

She said after winning: “I can’t even put it into words.

“Seeing my little girl watching her mum. Thank you to everyone who voted for me.”

The programme first launched in February 2022 and Rachael Hawnt, a Cher impersonator, was the first winner.

Singer-turned-presenter Olly previously spoke of how much he enjoyed working on ‘Starstruck’.

He told Closer magazine: “It’s happy, feel-good Saturday night television.

“This format works for me because I love music. I love performing for people and I love entertaining. If the right show comes along then I’ll do it.

“I’m trying to juggle a lot of things at the moment, but hosting is definitely something I’d like to do more of.”

