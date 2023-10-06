Isabella Rossellini’s beauty regime is inspired by her late mum Ingrid Bergman. The 71-year-old actress has revealed the Hollywood icon – who died in 1982 – always kept her cosmetics simple and “efficient” and was known for wearing just lipstick, mascara and perfume every day except when she had a big event which would involve using a hair and make-up artist.

Speaking to Town and Country magazine, Isabella explained: “My mother had a very down-to-earth approach to life that translated also in her beauty routine, which was simple but efficient.”

“Every day she wore lipstick, mascara, and perfume. On special occasions, like a big event, she would have a makeup artist and hair dresser help her. She didn’t have a stylist, but a friend who was a costume designer who advised her about evening gowns. It was all much simpler then,” Isabella Rossellini added.

Isabella is a longtime ambassador for beauty company Lancome and she credits the brand’s skincare line with keeping her looking good into her 70s without ever needing cosmetic surgery or Botox.

She said: “I am the living example of the efficacy of Lancome products. I have worked for this cosmetic company for over 40 years and used all the skincare that is generously made available to me. My preferred line is the Renergie collection.”

However, she admits using make-up to help give her a more youthful appearance.

Isabella went on to share the beauty secrets she has impressed upon her daughter Elettra, 40. She added: “Having a healthy life, eating correctly, not smoking, and not drinking excessively helps in all domains.”

