Well, the show’s maker, James Gunn, took to his X account to make the announcement for DC Studios’ Peacemaker Season 2. He shared a short 11-second video teaser featuring John Cena in the titular role and Danielle Brooks, who says to Christopher Smith (Cena), “You are a superhero now.”

When is Peaccemaker 2 releasing?

Gunn further wrote, “Counting the days until Peace on Earth. I just finished the DI & Mix on the Season Premiere yesterday and wow it’s one of my favorite things ever. DC Studios’ #Peacemaker Season 2 coming soon only on @/StreamOnMax August 21.”

Counting the days until Peace on Earth. I just finished the DI & Mix on the Season Premiere yesterday and wow it’s one of my favorite things ever. DC Studios’ #Peacemaker Season 2 coming soon only on @StreamOnMax August 21. pic.twitter.com/df3yOcCsdn — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 7, 2025

Peacemaker season 2 will officially release on August 21, 2025, on MAX. The cast of Peacemaker season 2 is yet to be confirmed. Season 2 of Peacemaker was confirmed way back in 2022. However, the filming took place at Trilith Studios in Atlanta, Georgia, from April to November 2024. The events of the second season reportedly follow the events in the 2025 DC movie Superman.

Danielle Brooks, who plays Leota Adebayo in the show, also teased the upcoming season. She said in a recent interview with Collider, “It will not disappoint. I will not disappoint. It has a lot of heart in it this season, I think, and it has a great opening. James [Gunn] is so good.” She also confirmed that there will be a dance number for which she “had a lot of choreography to learn” as the routine was “intense”.

What is the plot of Peacemaker?

Peacemaker is a spinoff of the 2021 DC Movie Suicide Squad. It follows the story of Christopher Smith, a member of the Suicide Squad.

The events in the first season began after Suicide Squad as Christopher Smith, aka Peacemaker, recovers from his injuries. He is recruited by the A.R.G.U.S. black ops squad “Project Butterfly”, wherein he is tasked with identifying and eliminating butterfly-like creatures that have taken over humans.

The cast of Peacemaker season 1 consisted of Cena along with Danielle Brooks, Freddie Stroma, Chukwudi Iwuji, Jennifer Holland, Steve Agee, and Robert Patrick.

