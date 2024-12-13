The news of Vanderpump Rules being rebooted has dominated the reality television for the past couple of weeks. The original cast members have since been posting farewell and sharing thoughts on the decision. Ariana Madix is one of the most popular faces of the show. Scandoval was devastating but it also brought her to the forefront.

The 29-year-old may have expressed her gratitude through her goodbye post on Instagram, but reports suggest that she is happy not to be tied to the reality series any longer. Madix has several other offers and a lot on her plate regardless. Here’s everything we know about it.

Is Ariana Madix happy not to be tied to Vanderpump rules?

According to Life & Style, Madix has many other offers, and the news of Vanderpump Rules being rebooted has not affected her in the way it has the others. “She’s got so many opportunities; not being tied to the show anymore is a good thing.” The others are not having the same experience, and some of them “are really stressed” thinking of what it means for them.

“They want to put the blame somewhere so Ariana is a convenient scapegoat,” the source alleged. For the unversed, the cast’s dynamic saw a massive hit after Scandoval. Tom Sandoval, Madix’s boyfriend of 9 years and a co-cast member of VPR, cheated on her with Rachel Leviss. Once the news came out, things were never the same for the show.

Are Vanderpump Rules Cast Members Blaming Ariana Madix For Reboot?

Madix broke up with him and refused to interact with him during season 11. The group was divided into parts, and the dynamic never recovered from the fractures. The insider further stated, “It’s no secret that Ariana refused to film with Tom, and the fact is their storyline was the only one the viewers cared about, so it put the producers in a very tough spot.”

The source disclosed that running Vanderpump Rules on reaction scenes with other cast members wasn’t feasible. “To keep the show interesting, they needed Tom and Ariana to work together,” they added. That was not possible, quite obviously. With the reboot announcement, “there’s a lot of blame being directed towards Ariana,” the report additionally alleged.

A few other rumors also claim that Madix and Lala Kent also had salary demands, which became an issue, which is why “fingers are also being pointed at her over that aspect,” the source alleged. Despite the claims, there has been no confirmation, and this could be conjecture. Meanwhile, Vanderpump Rules will return with an all-new cast.

Season 2 of the show will begin filming in 2025, and Lisa Vanderpump will be the only one returning to the reality show. No further details have yet been revealed, but Vanderpump has hinted that the show will return to its original concept of revolving around workers at her bars and restaurants.

