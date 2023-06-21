Harrison Ford “felt a sense of peace” on his final day as Indiana Jones.

The 80-year-old star plays the legendary archaeologist for the last time in the new film ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ and is content with the work he has done on the flick.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Quizzed on his last day on set, Harrison Ford told Digital Spy: “The feeling I had is the feeling you have when you’ve made something, and you can look at it, or you can remember having made it, (and having) the satisfaction of putting work in, and getting something worthy out of it.

“I felt a sense of peace, a sense of contentment, that this particular job that (James Mangold) and I and all the other people involved had done together was concluded in a way that felt really satisfying to me. It is my hope that others find it as satisfying as I did.”

Harrison Ford returns as Indy 15 years on from the last movie ‘Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull’ and the actor wanted his alter ego’s advancing years reflected in the latest flick.

Harrison Ford explained: “Well, it wasn’t as though we sat around for 10 years waiting to come up with an idea. When we finished the last film, I don’t think anybody thought about going and doing another film for some time.

“And then there were some interesting ideas that were floated. But they didn’t quite gel over a period of time. And then we found an idea, and a script, and a strong story that we wanted to tell.”

Harrison Ford continued: “I’m very happy with the story that we’re telling. We’re coming to the end of Indiana Jones‘ time on the planet, and I wanted to see a conclusion of his story that accommodated the reality of his age, and what that effect has on this person we’ve come to know over the years.”

Must Read: Emilia Clarke Literally Jumps In Chair With Excitement As She Fangirls Over Snoop Dogg & Recalls Meeting Him, Who Told Her “I Would Protect Your Eggs Any Day”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News