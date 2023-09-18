Iggy Azalea Says She Can't Relax On Vacation: "I'm Too Used To Traveling"

Iggy Azalea finds it hard to relax when she’s on vacation.

The 33-year-old rap star is used to being on tour as a musician, but she’s found it hard to spend so much time in one particular destination.

Iggy – who was born in Australia but moved to the US during her teens to pursue her music ambitions – wrote on X: “I’m too used to traveling to places for 24hrs and leaving.

“I’ve been on vacation for 48hours and I have 2 weeks left…

“I dunno wtf I’m supposed to be doing honestly. Lmao (sic)”

In response, one of Iggy’s followers encouraged the ‘Work’ hitmaker to simply “relax”.

They wrote: “relax … literally relax … it’s harder than it sounds lol (sic)”

And Iggy replied: “It really is. Lol. (sic)”

Earlier this year, Iggy claimed that she was ignoring her critics and was instead enjoying her “millionaire” lifestyle.

The blonde beauty has received plenty of criticism throughout her career – but Iggy doesn’t listen to the outside noise and she’s determined to enjoy herself.

She wrote on X: “I really have so much fun!

“that’s why you can’t bully me away… I’m the only one who needs to like it to continue!

“Make sure you keep that same mentality if you’re reading this…

“Only YOU need to believe in what you’re doing in order for it to be of value to you.

“If I worried about people laughing at me…

“I wouldn’t be a millionaire…

“Because I would have quit on day ONE.

“People will always laugh, belittle and act like you’re not good enough for them.

“Don’t let that dictate your life or you’ll rob yourself of money AND a good time. (sic)”

