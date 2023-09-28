Idris Elba believes video games have the power to change the world. The 51-year-old actor who stars as Solomon Reed in ‘Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty’, a new spy-thriller game thinks the industry actually has the potential to shine a light on humanitarian issues.

Idris actually found shooting his part for the game to be surprisingly challenging. Idris is a life-long gaming enthusiast and he’s now keen to play ‘Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty’ after putting “so much work into it”.

The movie star told the BBC: “Games have exactly the same tool sets, if not more, to engage people in things they don’t understand.

Idris continued, “If you want to use gaming as a portal to education, to interface between one culture and another, it’s a really interesting place to do this. I’m sure there are companies that are looking at it, but anyone who can get that right … and educate cultures about other cultures is a winner.”

Talking about his character and playing a tough part, the Luther actor said: “It was different and it’s multifaceted. There was a component of real performance in CGI and motion caption, and that was the beginning … of this journey. Then there was obviously the voice component.”

“My character is very central to the storyline … so their approach to me was, ‘Listen, this is not going to be easy. This is a big game for us and a big character so we want someone that has a certain type of gravitas’.”

The London-born star talked about playing video games and shared: “I play video games a lot and have done for most of my life. I had an Amstrad back in the day and pretty much every other console.

“I’m not one to watch my own performances, but I will play this game. I put so much work into it for years.”

