Nathan Kress is a new dad after welcoming his third child with his wife London.

The ‘iCarly’ star is celebrating after his partner gave birth to a son named Lincoln William Kress last week and he shared a sweet picture on his Instagram page showing him cradling the tot alongside snaps of the new baby with the couple’s two daughters and their dog Penny.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Nathan wrote: “Rapid-fire life update! 1. We’re having a baby! 2. It’s a boy! 3. He’s here!”

He added: “Lincoln William Kress popped by last week but it’s been too much fun around here to have time to talk about it. Little Link is AWESOME, my wife is an absolute champ as always, our girls are the Big Sis dynamic duo, and Penny is veeeeeery interested in the mesmerising smells that emanate from this weird blob we brought home.”

He signed off his message by writing: “Onward to life as a family of [five].”

Nathan’s ‘iCarly’ co-star Jaidyn Triplett was among the followers to leave a message of congratulations in the comments section, writing: “Awesome!!!!! Congrats to you. Tell London we all said – WooHoo!!!” While another castmate Laci Mosley added: “Congratulations loves!!!!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nathan Kress (@nathankress)

The 30-year-old actor previously opened up about fatherhood in an interview with PEOPLE, insisting becoming a dad has changed him for the better.

He explained: “It [fatherhood] has taught me that my time and my life are not my own. And that for this phase of life, there’s an incredible amount of investment that’s required to raise well-rounded, loving, kind children with character and integrity.

“And for that reason, I’ve had to really learn to prioritise my time and make the most of the time that I have with my kids, but then also not sacrificing too much on my time with my wife,. And then at the same time, also not sacrificing too much on time for myself, taking care of myself and doing things that I enjoy.”

Must Read: When Kate Winslet Said, “We’ll Do This With The Kissing, B**bs, You Go Down There…” Choreographing S*x Scene With Saoirse Ronan, Latter Called It The Best Birthday Gift For Her

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News