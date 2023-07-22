Alana ‘Honey Boo Boo’ Thompson is moving in with her boyfriend when she starts college.

The 17-year-old reality star shot to fame when she was a child on ‘Toddlers and Tiaras’ before she and her family landed their own TLC reality show ‘Here Comes Honey Boo Boo’ in 2012, and since graduating high school she will head to college, where she will shack up “off campus” with her 21-year-old partner Dralin Carswell.

Alana – who starred on ‘Here Comes Boo Boo’ until its cancellation in 2017, and whose mum Mama June is currently appearing in the sixth season of ‘Mama June’ – told Entertainment Tonight she will be attending Regis University in Denver, Colorado, this autumn to study nursing.

She added she’ll be living “off campus for security reasons” because Dralin “is (going) with (her,)”

She said about her boyfriend: “I think he’s more excited to move out there than me.”

“He’s been in the exact same town (of Georgia) that I live in now for his whole life, and I think he’s just ready to experience something new, too.”

Alana added she and Dralin have been dating for “going on three” years.

She added that even though a side of her is “nervous” to move “halfway across the country” and live with Dralin for the first time, she is mainly “excited”.

Alana said: “I think it’ll be good for us, honestly. And I mean, I think it will be fun.”

But she stressed she doesn’t want to rush into marriage, adding: “I can’t say that (he’s the one) because I don’t know what life holds – any day now, anything can happen – but I mean, I hope.”

She also said she and Dralin still have a few things to “figure out in the long run”, and added: “I don’t want kids, but he wants kids.”

Alana and Dralin made their secret relationship Instagram-official in September 2021, and ever since have had to defend their four-year age gap.

She last year told Entertainment Tonight: “I don’t care because, at the end of the day, my sister approves, his mom approves and we’re happy.

“What fans got to say or what haters got to say, I don’t really care.”

