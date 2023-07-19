‘Honey Boo Boo’, aka Alana Thompson “doesn’t understand” why people still see her as a kid.

The 17-year-old reality star shot to fame when she was a child on ‘Toddlers and Tiaras’ before she and her family landed their own TLC reality show ‘Here Comes Honey Boo Boo’ in 2012 after graduating high school and striking up a relationship with Dralin Carswell, 21, admitted that fans are often shocked to discover she is “basically grown up.”

Alana Thompson told People: “I get a lot of comments like that. And I feel like since I’ve been on TV for such a long time, since I was younger, a lot of people still picture me as a little kid.. A lot of people still think like, ‘Oh, you’re not supposed to be this’ and ‘You got a boyfriend? Oh no, you’re not supposed to have a boyfrien’. And it’s like, I’m almost going to be 18. I’ve already graduated high school. I’m basically already grown. So I just don’t understand it!”

Alana – who starred on ‘Here Comes Boo Boo’ until its cancellation in 2017 whilst her mother Mama June is currently appearing in the sixth season of ‘Mama June: From Not to Hot’ – previously explained to the outlet that she feels “ready” to begin a new chapter and head to college, but is not sure whether the cameras will be on her this time round.

She said: “I am ready. I think that it is definitely going to be a different journey, but I think I’m ready for it. I don’t know if the cameras will be following me just yet. Y’all are just going to really have to wait and see what happens.”

