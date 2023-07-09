Holly Willoughby Pens A Note For Her Late Mother-In-Law: "Thank You For Raising The Incredible Man I’m Married To..."

Holly Willoughby’s mother-in-law has died.

The 42-year-old ‘This Morning’ presenter took to Instagram on Saturday (08.07.23) to pay tribute to her husband Dan Baldwin’s mother Sandra after her passing, praising her for her “guidance, advice and bottomless prosecco”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Holly Willoughby shared a cheerful snap of them raising a glass together and wrote: “Sleep well Sandra… Nonna, Mother, Sister, friend… To know her was to know strength itself… Raising four children after losing her husband, she then lost a son and more recently her sister… Thank you for your guidance, advice and bottomless Prosecco. Thank you for raising the incredible man I’m married to… I see your strength everyday in our children… Be at peace…Love you.”

Holly Willoughby’s showbiz friends shared their condolences, with Vanessa Feltz writing: “I am so terribly sorry to hear of Sandra’s passing. I had such a memorable conversation with her. She exuded wisdom kindness and warmth. Sending love to you Dan and the whole family.”

Nicole Appleton wrote: “Ahh darling. Sending you all soo much love. Sandra was just wonderful.”

Kate Thornton added: “Beautiful words for a truly beautiful and remarkable woman. I’m so sorry she’s no longer with you. Sending my heartfelt condolences.”

Holly Willoughby’s ‘This Morning’ co-star Craig Doyle said: “I am so sorry for your loss Holly. Condolences to Dan and all the family.”

Must Read: When Will Smith Got Away With His N*de Scene In ‘I, Robot’ After Convincing Wife Jada Pinkett Smith He Wasn’t Shooting It With Bridget Moynahan, “I Came Home With My Skin All Baby Soft…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News