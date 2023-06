Hugh Grant is in talks to star in ‘Heretic’.

The 62-year-old actor will take on the leading role in an upcoming horror movie from ‘A Quiet Place’ writers Scott Beck and Bryan Woods.

The pair wrote and are set to direct the new movie, which is being backed by A24.

Exact plot details being kept secret but, according to The Hollywood Reporter, it tells the story of “two missionaries that attempt to convert a dangerous man”.

The movie was due to start filming in July but production could be delayed if a threatened SAG-AFTRA strike goes ahead.

Meanwhile, Hugh has revealed he rejected “big blockbuster special-effects-type” films before agreeing to do ‘Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves’.

Hugh Grant is best known for his roles in the ‘Bridget Jones’ and ‘Paddington’ films – portrays Forge Fitzwilliam, an ambitious rogue and con artist in the fantasy comedy heist flick, and he found it to be unexpectedly “charming and funny”.

Asked about it being an unusual role for him, he told SFX magazine: “I suppose I was a bit surprised as well. I have occasionally been sent big blockbuster special-effects-type things, but they’ve never struck a chord in me.

“So I wasn’t expecting much, but I found it completely charming and funny.”

The ‘Four Weddings and a Funeral‘ star also confessed to being “slightly frightened” of his co-star Michelle Rodriguez, who plays a barbarian who was exiled from the Uthgardt Elk Tribe, but said she’s “a good hugger”.

Asked what he thought of his co-stars, he replied: “I’m slightly frightened of Michelle. I don’t know why.

“I think she’s gonna beat me up. No one has ever worn a costume better than she wears that costume. She’s from the streets of New York, and I’m from the cloisters of Oxford … So she frightens me, but she couldn’t be nicer. Good hugger.”

