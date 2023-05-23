The former Sugababes singer – who is married to Alex Partakis and has daughters Aurelia, five and 21-month-old Athena with him – is to celebrate her milestone birthday on Tuesday (23.05.23) and explained that she has become “less self-conscious” with age and noted that she has begun to focus on the “more important” things in life.

Speaking on the ‘Spinning Plates’ podcast, she told host Sophie Ellis-Bextor: “I’m really excited about turning 40. It’s a privilege to be alive, isn’t it? I think I feel less self-conscious. I worry less about what people think of me. I guess you just focus on the more important things.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I feel incredibly lucky to have a lovely family. Touch wood, we’re all healthy. Life is good and if opportunities come my way now, it’s about embracing them and not panicking and worrying about if you’re a size eight or a size 14. All the stupid things you worry about when you’re younger,” Heidi Range continued.

The ’About You Now’ hitmaker went on to add that these days she prefers to focus on her overall health for the sake of her children as she noted that her daughters are her “proudest” achievement.

Heidi Range added: “I think you’re so judgemental on yourself when you’re younger whereas now, for me, it’s about health and being healthy for my kids and being here as long as I can be to be around for them. “I always say the two things I wanted since I was a little girl was, one, to be a singer, and two, to be a mum. I feel incredibly lucky that I’ve ticked both of those boxes. They are my two biggest dreams come true and obviously my girls are the thing I’m most proud of.”

Must Read: Ben Affleck Is All Set To Take A Permanent Retirement From His Miserable ‘Public Life’? Reports State, “Jennifer Lopez May Not Want Him To Attend…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News