Leni Klum has displayed a candid image of the skin break-outs she has suffered for years.

The 19-year-old daughter of supermodel Heidi Klum, 50, shared an unfiltered selfie on her Instagram stories that showed her make-up free face with blemishes.

It comes after the Dior Beauty ambassador opened up about her skin struggles, telling People: “I feel like there is a thought behind having acne that you’re not beautiful with it or it makes you look not as good as you could look.

“Then I realised, ‘Oh my God, this is normal. Everyone goes through it… it’s not bad if you have it. It’s something that anyone can get and it’s not your fault and it’s hormonal.”

Leni first shared a close-up shot of her bare face in January 2021, captioning a selfie showing her flaws: “My skin on a bad day #nomakeup #nofilter #sowhat.”

The model, who is also a GHD ambassador, has admitted her breakouts used to affect her self-confidence to the point she “didn’t want to leave the house”.

She also told People: “I realised I can’t live like that. I can’t let pimples on my face prevent me from leaving the house.

“A lot of people have acne that make it seem like they don’t and then people see that on social media and they’re like, ‘None of these gorgeous girls have acne.’ But some do and I don’t think that’s a bad thing.”

Leni has told Vogue Germany in a ‘Beauty Secrets’ video segment her make-up routine involves applying “just a little bit” of a $31 concealer to even out her pimples, scars and dark circles.

Her break-outs have not hampered her modelling career as college student Leni, who is Heidi’s eldest daughter, has featured in campaigns for brands including Superga and in 2022 teamed up with her mum in lingerie ads for Intimissimi.

