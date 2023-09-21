Heidi Klum thinks “a lot has changed” in modelling since she started out.

The 50-year-old supermodel was just 18 years old when she won a $300,000 contract with New York City’s Metropolitan Models and was a Victoria’s Secret Angel for more than a decade and reflected on her time in the industry after watching the new Apple+ docuseries ‘The Super Models’, which examines the careers of Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Linda Evangelista, and Christy Turlington.

Heidi Klum told ‘Entertainment Tonight’: “In the last 30 years a lot has changed. The girls that are on the documentary have been doing it longer than I have. When I started, I looked up to Cindy Crawford and Claudia Schiffer, Naomi. I was lucky enough to do some shows with Naomi. Yes, they are the best and they come from a different kind of time. When I see Naomi walk, I still go like [jaw drops], wow. She’s incredible. I’m looking forward to see what it’s all about.”

Meanwhile, the ‘America’s Got Talent‘ judge has hosted an annual Halloween party for the past 23 years and is known for donning a series of elaborate costumes for the spooky holiday – which in 2022 saw her dress as a hyper realistic rainworm and three years prior she dressed as an alien science experiment gone wrong – but remained tight-lipped about what could be on the cards this year in terms of her attire.

Heidi Klum said: “There were a few rocks thrown into my road and I had to clear them first. but we’re now full steam ahead, because now time is ticking. Halloween is, for me, just around the corner. It might as well be next week”

