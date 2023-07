Heather Locklear finds rumours she is drinking again “super-hurtful”.

The ‘Dynasty’ actress, 61, sparked fears for her health and mental state late last month after being seen looking distraught and talking to herself outside a medical facility in Malibu, California, but her pals have come out to support her against rumours she is back on the bottle after years of sobriety.

One told The Sun newspaper: “Heather is most definitely not drinking, she hasn’t for years.

“She’s very upset at that allegation – it’s super hurtful.”

Heather’s troubled past includes two failed marriages to rock stars and a devastating 17-year battle with booze.

Famed for playing Sammy Jo Carrington on ‘Dynasty’ from 1981, rumours her woes had resurfaced were sparked when she was pictured behaving erratically in California, teetering along the edge of an office building in a pair of flip-flops before talking to herself.

The claims Heather Locklear is sober made to The Sun come after Heather’s friend Sharan Magnuso – who has been close pals with the actress since they met in acting class in 1981 – earlier this week insisted she was doing well.

She told Page Six: “I just FaceTimed with Heather today and she’s doing great.”

The former Warner Bros executive added she last saw Locklear in May with her husband James Boyleston and another close friend, Christina Ducote.

She said: “We text all the time and we had lunch together only a few weeks ago, we had the best time, we laughed and reminisced. Heather looked fantastic, she was lucid – she’s the best she’s looked in years.

“She’s 100 per cent the Heather I know and love, I don’t know who is trying to spread these rumours that she’s unwell, but it’s incredibly cruel.

“Everyone is allowed a bad day.”

An insider also told Page Six Heather had received “upsetting news” the day she was spotted in a worrying state, but insisted she was not troubled.

They added: “She was definitely upset.”

The source also denied a report Heather Locklear was drinking again after years of sobriety following her well-publicised addiction issues – which led her to seeking treatment in rehab 20 times.

Heather was photographed scaling the ledge of the building following her visit to a medical centre while muttering to herself, and was reported to have been writing in her journal while waiting for a ride home.

But the source told Page Six: “That was her datebook!”

The outlet added “multiple sources” said even though Heather and her fiancé Chris Heisser – who is her high school sweetheart – are still together, their relationship is “far from perfect.”

Heather Locklear was arrested in 2018 after a domestic violence call and police alleged that she had hit Chris, 61.

Hours later, he was arrested for a DUI and he pled guilty almost five months later.

The following year Heather – who was married to Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee, 60, from 1986 to 1993 and who has daughter Ava, 25, with her 63-year-old Bon Jovi guitarist ex-husband Riche Sambora – was ordered to enrol in a residential treatment program as part of her sentence stemming from the two incidents.

