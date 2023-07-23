Kit Connor says he’d annoyingly feel self-conscious about dating a girl. The ‘Heartstopper’ actor, 19, announced on Twitter in November he is bis*xual amid fierce speculation on social media about his sexual orientation, and he has admitted he may now be “less open” if he decided to go out with a female.

He said about not wanted to be defined by his s*xuality in his life and career: “Although now I know that I’m queer, I personally don’t find it a super defining factor.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kit Connor told The Guardian in an interview in which he refused to say who he is or isn’t dating: “I would (be self-conscious about dating a girl) – annoyingly. I would be more conscious and might be less open about it.”

He added, “I wouldn’t want to be defined by ‘queer actor’. I want to play all parts. “Hopefully, I can do that if my career lasts, if I flourish. Touch wood.”

Despite shooting to global fame thanks to his role as Nick Nelson in Netflix love story ‘Heartstopper’ – based on the graphic novels by Alice Oseman, 28, about two schoolboys navigating their first queer relationship – Kit Connor says he and the makers were stunned it became a hit with older teens due to its wholesome nature compared to shock teen dramas such as ‘Euphoria’.

He said: “We were surprised anyone was watching it. We don’t have any drugs in this show. We don’t have any s*x. We don’t even have vapes. So, yes, it was wild.

“Especially with 18 -year-olds – I thought it might hit a slightly lower age group.

“I was looking at the TV shows people my age were watching, and it was super-saturated with dark, s*xual content, pretty stressful-to-watch shows.

“It was called ‘The anti-Euphoria thing’, which was catchy but true.

“I don’t think there’s a lack of queer s*x in the media, but a lot of the time when queer people are on screen, especially gay and bis*xual men, they are heavily sexualised.

“So, I think there’s something quite nice about the fact that we’re not sexualising it.”

Must Read: The Marvels: Brie Larson aka Captain Marvel Joins The Elite Club Of ‘Avengers’ To Achieve This Exciting Feat Alongside Robert Downey Jr, Scarlett Johansson & Others!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News