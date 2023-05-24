Hawkeye fame Hailee Steinfeld is looking forward to finding her perfect partner. The actor who has been in the buzz for a while considering her Marvel Cinematic Universe future has now decided to open up on her personal life.

The 26-year-old Hawkeye star has revealed that she feels more confident “than ever” and she’s looking forward to meeting the right partner.

Hailee Steinfeld – who is currently single – told PEOPLE: “I ultimately want someone who supports me and who I can support and cheer on and be their biggest fan.

“I’ve been lucky enough to spend so much time with my family recently, and I have so many shining examples of what it should feel like to be with someone that makes you a better you and happy.

“I’m not really looking, so I don’t have a list of things. But I think the right person comes along when they do, and I imagine that’s the greatest thing ever.”

Despite this, Hailee Steinfeld isn’t obsessing about finding the ideal partner.

The actress also feels “grateful” for where she’s currently at in her career.

She said: “It’s an exciting thought to me, that part of life happening when it does, and I can only hope that it emulates what I grew up around. Right now, I feel more confident in who I am than ever, and I just feel so grateful to be doing what I love.”

Hailee Steinfeld is keen to take herself out of her “comfort zone” in her professional life.

The ‘Hawkeye‘ star admitted to being very “conscious” of the roles she accepts.

She shared: “I want to feel like I’m constantly being challenged and taken out of my comfort zone.

“I think it’s easy to feel like, ‘Okay, you’ve nailed something. I can totally do that again. I can do it five more times!’ But I want to do something that feels new and different and fulfilling in a way that I haven’t quite felt before.”

