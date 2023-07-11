Harry Styles has served up an ace offer to pro tennis player Elina Svitolina – by inviting her to one of his remaining tour dates after the star had to miss a show when she unexpectedly progressed to the Wimbledon quarter-final.

The 29-year-old singer is nearing the end of his ‘Love On Tour’ run of shows, but he could be joined at one of his four remaining gigs by tennis star Elina, after she was forced to give away her ticket to his performance in Vienna, Austria, last week after the Ukrainian wildcard kept winning at the tennis tournament.

Last week, she wrote on social media: “Hey guys!! I was supposed to go to see my fav @harrystyles concert in Vienna tomorrow. But Wimbledon changed my plans [along with three crying emojis]. Someone want to go? I have two tickets.”

Harry Styles has since replied: “Congratulations! We have four shows to go, you’re welcome at any of them. Good luck with the rest of the tournament. H (sic)”

The ‘Watermelon Sugar’ hitmaker plays his next show in Barcelona on Wednesday (07.12.23) before heading to Madrid on Friday (07.14.23), followed by shows in Lisbon next Tuesday (07.18.23), and he will complete his tour at the northern Italy city of Reggio Emilia on July 22nd.

Elina faces world number one Iga Swiatek in the Wimbledon women’s quarter-finals on Tuesday (07.11.23), after she knocked out Belarusian Victoria Azarenka in a thrilling three-set encounter on Sunday (07.09.23).

She said afterwards: “After giving birth, this is the second happiest moment of my life.”

Elina also wrote on Instagram: “Day to remember”

Even if Elina progresses to the women’s final on Saturday (07.15.23), she may still be able to watch Harry’s show in Lisbon or Italy if she doesn’t have prior commitments next week.

