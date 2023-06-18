Harry Styles’ raunchy song ‘Watermelon Sugar’ is reportedly top of serial killer Levi Bellfield’s list for his jail wedding.

Harry’s tune – about the female org*sm – is said to be considered by Bellfied, 55, his and his fiancée’s “song”, and a source added he wants it played when they will get to spend two hours together at his nuptials.

A source told the Sun: “Other cons all took the mickey out of him when he bought the Harry Styles album with the song on it – and now he’s telling everyone it’s his and his fiancée’s song. It makes you sick.”

Harry Styles’s song uses fruit and summer metaphors to describe a s*xual encounter and in 2021 the former One Direction member told cheering fans during a gig in Nashville, Tennessee: “It’s also about the female org*sm but that’s totally different. It’s not really relevant.”

Bellfield was said by The Sun to be “cock-a-hoop” after the won the right to marry behind bars in a human rights case.

A letter was reportedly posted to him stating that he could take the day off work at the recycling centre at Frankland jail in County Durham, north-east England, for his big day and he is said to have started planning the wedding ceremony in the jail’s chapel where he apparently wants ‘Watermelon Sugar’ played.

Bellfield’s fiancée, who is in her 40s, is set to wear a white dress, while Bellfield will don a Versace suit, according to The Sun.

The publication added the couple will each be able to bring three or four guests after they are cleared by security.

Bellfield is currently serving two whole-life orders for the murders of Milly Dowler, 13, in 2002, 19-year-old Marsha McDonnell in 2003, and French student Amelie Delagrange, 22, in 2004, as well as the attempted murder of 18-year-old Kate Sheedy in the same year.

The Ministry of Justice admitted there was no legal route to block the couple getting married, but vowed lifers such as the killer will in future be banned from marrying in jail.

They said: “We recognise the pain and anger this outcome will bring to his victims’ families.”

