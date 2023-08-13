Harry Styles featuring on the cover of Vogue Magazine wearing a dress has hurt the feelings of actor/singer Billie Porter who has now taken a dig at the British singer and editor Anna Wintour for this decision. He opened up about his feelings on a male featured on the magazine’s cover and revealed that he had a conversation with Wintour months before the issue came out and was disconcerted by it. Keep scrolling to get the deets!

Styles is praised for his fashion sense, and this is not the first time Porter took a dig at the former 1D singer, and back in 2020, he spoke on that. Although later on, he apologised for bringing up Styles while speaking of the systems of oppression.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In an interview with The Telegraph, Billie Porter slammed Anna Wintour and opened up about Harry Styles getting featured on the cover of Vogue Magazine as a solo male. Porter said, “That b**** [Wintour] said to me at the end, ‘How can we do better?’ And I was so taken off guard that I didn’t say what I should have said.” The Pose actor also said, “Use your power as Vogue to uplift the voices of the leaders of this de-gendering of fashion movement … Six months later, Harry Styles is the first man on the cover.”

Billie Porter, however, went on to clarify that he has no qualms with Harry Styles and said, “It’s not Harry Styles’s fault that he happens to be white and cute and straight and fit into the infrastructure that way … I call out the gatekeepers.” The actor further said, “[He’s] white, and he’s straight. That’s why he’s on the cover. Non-binary blah blah blah blah. No. It doesn’t feel good to me. You’re using my community – or your people are using my community – to elevate you. You haven’t had to sacrifice anything.”

Billie Porter did not meet with a positive response for his take on the Vogue thing, and Harry Styles fans slammed him on Twitter for his comments.

One of the fans tweeted, “He’s just trying to boost his publicity”

Another wrote, “Billy Porter sounds racist! And heterophobic.”

One of the users quipped, “Billy Porter jealous of him or what?”

Another said, “Here we go again for the 1,000,000 time!!!👀 move on Billy!!!”

Followed by, “So it’s his community? he doesn’t really seem to be representing it very well,” “This guy hates Harry Styles so bad. It’s funny”, and “Billy sounds jealous af.”

Billy Porter breaks down his issue with Harry Styles being the first solo man to cover Vogue, in new interview with The Telegraph: “[He’s] white and he’s straight. That’s why he’s on the cover. Non-binary blah blah blah blah. No. It doesn’t feel good to me. You’re using my… pic.twitter.com/UjEHe0QpYf — Pop Base (@PopBase) August 12, 2023

For more Hollywood updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: After Cardi B, Fan Now Throws Their Bra At Priyanka Chopra’s Hubby Nick Jonas! Netizens Call The Cringe Incident “Disrespectful & Disgusting” – Watch

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News