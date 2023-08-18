Harrison Ford has jokingly ranted about scientists using his name for species that “terrify children”.

The ‘Indiana Jones‘ actor – whose iconic character famously has a fear of snakes – has been honoured as the namesake of a newfound species of snake in Peru, which is now called Tachymenoides harrisonfordi, in recognition of his environmental advocacy.

Responding to the news in a statement via Conservation International, Harrison Ford – who is vice chair of the nonprofit group – quipped: “These scientists keep naming critters after me, but it’s always the ones that terrify children.

“I don’t understand. I spend my free time cross-stitching. I sing lullabies to my basil plants, so they won’t fear the night.”

Jokes aside, Ford admitted having the copper and black snake named after him was “humbling” while he urged people to work to “mend our broken relationship with nature”.

Harrison Ford added: “In all seriousness, this discovery is humbling.

“It’s a reminder that there’s still so much to learn about our wild world — and that humans are one small part of an impossibly vast biosphere.

“On this planet, all fates are intertwined, and right now, one million species are teetering on the edge of oblivion.

“We have an existential mandate to mend our broken relationship with nature and protect the places that sustain life.”

The snake – which is not harmful to humans – measures 16″ when fully grown and was discovered in Peru’s Otishi National Park as part of a collaboration between researchers from Peru and the United States.

Edgar Lehr, the lead scientist on the project, commented: “For a biologist, describing a new species and making it public with its new name is one of the most vital activities during the biodiversity crisis. “Only organisms that are known can be protected.”

As well as the new snake, the big screen legend has already become the namesake to an ant (Pheidole harrisonfordi) and a spider (Calponia harrisonfordi).

