Harrison Ford wanted to look like an old man in ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’.

The 80-year-old actor reprises his role as the archaeologist for the fifth and final time in the movie and revealed that he gave the film’s stunt team a piece of his mind when they tried to help him dismount from a horse.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking to Esquire magazine, Harrison recalled: “I thought, ‘What the f***?’ Like I was being attacked by gropers. I look down and there’s three stunt guys there making sure I didn’t fall off the stirrup.

“They said, ‘Oh, we were just afraid because we thought, you know, and bah bah bah bah.’ And I said, ‘Leave me the f*** alone… Leave me alone, I’m an old man getting off a horse and I want it to look like that!'”

Harrison revealed that he wanted to pay a fitting farewell to Indy by creating an “ambitious” flick.

He explained: “I wanted an ambitious movie to be the last one. And I don’t mean that we didn’t make ambitious movies before – they were ambitious in many different ways. But not necessarily as ambitious with the character as I wanted the last one to be.”

Ford’s age did show at times during the making of the movie as a shoulder injury sustained during a fight scene with co-star Mads Mikkelsen caused him to miss out on eight weeks of production.

He said: “Yeah, well, I’m also known for shutting movies down because I get hurt, which is not something you want to be known for. But hey, s*** happens.”

Harrison is not slowing down as he is set to make his Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) debut in ‘Captain America: New World Order’ and explained how it is often hard work making a movie.

The ‘Star Wars’ actor said: “Yeah. I mean, there are tough days and easy days and fun days and all kinds of days. It’s a tough schedule and, yeah, it’s fun. But it’s not a walk in the park. It’s not fun fun. It’s work.”

Must Read: When Leonardo DiCaprio & His Alleged ‘P*ssy Posse’ Co-Member Tobey Maguire Regretted Doing Don’s Plum Where The Actors Called Women ‘Wh*res, C*nts’ & Talked About M*sturbation

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News