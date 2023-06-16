Hans Zimmer got engaged during his concert at The O2 in London on Thursday night (06.15.23) – bringing his partner on stage to pop the question in front of his fans.

The 65-year-old film composer surprised his girlfriend, who had been sitting in the audience, by stopping his ‘Hans Zimmer Live’ show to beckon her up on stage.

Hans Zimmer joked that he had forgotten why he had asked her to join him, after playfully asking, “Did you check the door was locked?” and other questions. He then asked her, “Will you marry me?”

The couple then hugged and the entire audience stood up cheering the betrothed pair.

Australian musician-and-singer Lisa Gerrard was one of the first of Hans’ orchestra to congratulate her.

Concert goer Nigel Adams – who owns the business advisory firm Ad Valorem – witnessed the engagement. He said: “It was a magical moment on a magical night. You could imagine seeing a proposal like that in one of the movies Hans has written music for.”

The award-winning star has composed music for over 150 films during the course of his career, including ‘The Dark Knight’ trilogy, ‘Dunkirk‘ and ‘The Lion King’.

Hans Zimmer who has worked with some of the best-known directors in the movie business, including Sir Ridley Scott, Ron Howard, and Christopher Nolan – also received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame back in 2010.

Hans Zimmer has been married twice before, to model Vicki Carolin and to Suzanne Zimmer.

The composer split from Suzanne in 2020, when he filed for a divorce at the Los Angeles County Courthouse.

The former couple have three children together, while he also has a daughter called Zoe with his first wife.

