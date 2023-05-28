Halle Bailey is “so excited” to have been cast in ‘The Color Purple’.

The 23-year-old actress will star as the young Nettie Harris in the upcoming musical coming-of-age period drama film – which charts the struggles of a black woman living in the southern US in the early 1900s – alongside the likes of Fantasia, Ciara, Taraji P. Henson, and H.E.R and explained that getting the role was an “amazing moment” because of how much the original 1985 film means to her.

Halle Bailey told ‘Entertainment Tonight’, “Getting to be a part of ‘The Color Purple’ is such an amazing moment for me, I feel, because it’s such a staple, that film, in our community in particular. So, I remember my grandparents would always have it playing in the background. And I was just really excited, not only because I’m such a fan of the women that are in it… It felt like a fun family, like you’re at a family reunion. You love seeing all your aunties and cousins, it literally felt just like that.”

The ‘Little Mermaid‘ star went on to add that Halle Bailey was particularly interested in playing the young Nettie in the film – which is an adaptation of the 2005 Broadway musical – because of the bond she has with her own sister Chloe and was able to draw on her own expereinces as she acted alongside Phylicia Pearl Mpasi in the role of younger version her on-screen sibling.

Halle Bailey added, “I was excited to play young Nettie because I felt I had experience of sisterhood, that bond that I have with my sister Chloe. I felt like I was able to pull from my experiences with her and apply it to the beautiful relationship between Celie and Nettie. Even though Nettie goes away for almost half the film, she’s gone, but you feel her love and that thought of her and Celie.”

‘The Color Purple‘ is set to be released in the US on Christmas Day 2023 and in the UK on 26 January 2024 in the UK.

