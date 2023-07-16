Gwyneth Paltrow has urged young women to not be afraid of saying ‘no’.

The 50-year-old star fielded questions from fans on her Instagram Story on Saturday (15.07.23) and implored women in their 20s not to worry if they “hurt people’s feelings”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In reply to a request for advice, Gwyneth Paltrow – who has daughter Apple, 19, and son Moses, 17, with her ex-husband Chris Martin – said: “Please do not be afraid to say ‘no’. Please do not be afraid to set boundaries. Please do not be afraid to hurt people’s feelings.”

The Goop guru was asked several health-related questions and explained that she had a “really rough” time during the first trimester of her pregnancy.

Gwyneth explained: “I wish more people had told me how hard it can be. I had a lot of people in my life who were like, ‘I feel amazing pregnant’, and I felt so terrible. So the best thing is — it is so worth it, I can’t even tell you — but I hope it passes in the second trimester.”

Meanwhile, the actress recently explained how she was “not prepared” for her daughter to learn about s*x.

Speaking to Alex Cooper on the ‘Call Her Daddy’ podcast, Gwyneth Paltrow said: “I remember my kids both went to this fantastic elementary school here in Los Angeles after we moved back from London. And they taught them s*x-ed in the 6th grade. I was really not prepared for the information they came home with.”

Paltrow will “never forget” the stunned expressions on Apple and her friend’s faces as they struggled to process what they had learned at school.

She laughed: “I will never forget Apple and her best friend Emily sitting at our kitchen banquet in shock, like, the colour drained from their face. They taught them everything. Everything. Anything you’re thinking, they taught like the 11, 12 year olds.They’re like, ‘Do people do this?’ “

Must Read: Deadpool 3: Ryan Reynolds Can Bring Back Chris Evans In The MCU That Too Not As Captain America But An Unique Character & No One Is Talking About It

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News