Gwyneth Paltrow Admits To Getting Both 'Successful & Unsuccessful' Botox Injections As She Sheds Light On Her Current Skincare Routine

Actress Gwyneth Paltrow has shared what works and doesn’t work for her beauty regimen. The ‘Iron Man’ actress took some time out of her schedule to do a brief social media Q&A with her supporters as she prepared for a television appearance.

As fans flooded her messages, Paltrow, 51, revealed she has a love-hate relationship with botox. After being asked if she’d ever tried the injectable, she admitted that she has, reports People magazine.

“God yes. Both successfully and unsuccessfully I’m afraid,” Paltrow responded on her Instagram Story.

In the next Q&A post, a fan commended the ‘Avengers: Endgame’ star for shooting a closeup photo with the New York Times. The individual then asked, “How does your skin look so good?” Paltrow thanked the person and assured them that her healthy glow comes from her being “diligent with my skincare.”

As per People, she also shared her current skincare routine which consists of products from her company Goop including Microderm, a peptide serum, and a once a week overnight peel pad.

Paltrow previously spoke to People about another wrinkle-reducing injectable that she’d given a shot, Xeomin.

During a September 2020 interview, the Oscar winner admitted the procedures weren’t typically her favourite. “I had always thought they had made me look kind of crazy,” she said.

Her outlook changed when she heard about Xeomin, a cosmetic injectable that smoothes fine lines using a uniquely purified formula that removes unnecessary proteins.

“I eat well. I exercise. I have amazing Goop products and everything but sometimes you just need a little extra help,” Paltrow replied while laughing.

